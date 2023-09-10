Cooler Sunday ahead of us in the 10; widespread afternoon/evening showers expected

(Fremont County, WY) – Highs today, September 10, range from 65 degrees in South Pass City to 72 degrees in Shoshoni and Riverton. It’s expected to be much cooler than yesterday, due to a cold front pushing across Wyoming today, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

This cold front is bringing widespread afternoon and evening showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some storms could have gusty winds, small hail and locally heavy rain.

Check out the graphic below of today’s high temperatures in your area and the expected precipitation this afternoon and evening.

h/t NWSR
