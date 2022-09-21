Cool, wet, windy conditions expected for today, tomorrow

Vince Tropea
h/t NWSR

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, conditions will be wet and breezy the next couple of days, with widespread showers and storms expected across Wyoming today, starting in the southwest and working northeast.

Rain will continue into the night, and temperatures today will be cool as a cold front finishes passing through.

High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 60’s for most today, with Dubois a bit cooler at 59 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the mid 40’s to lower 50’s.

