(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, showers and thunderstorms will be more confined to northwestern portions into the Bighorn Basin this afternoon and evening, but locally heavy rain will continue to be a threat.

High temperatures will be in the 70’s for most, with Dubois at 62 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 40’s and 50’s for most, with Dubois again cooler at 39 degrees.

h/t NWSR