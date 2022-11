(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Sunday is yet another chilly day, with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

A cold front will spread snow showers into northern Wyoming this afternoon, with light accumulation expected.

There will be a better chance of snow showers Monday afternoon and night.

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30’s today, with lows tonight in the teens for most, and Dubois hitting single digits. h/t NWSR