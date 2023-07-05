Congratulations to Riverton Rotary’s $5500 Scholarship recipients

Sponsored by SageWest Health Care
Jordynel Anderson, Riverton High School

The Riverton Rotary Club had the honor of awarding the following high school graduates the 2023 Riverton Rotary Scholarship.

Ethan Forbis – Riverton High School

Karsyn Longtin – Riverton High School

Wyatt Frazier – Riverton High School

Alaina Duncan – Lander Valley High School

Hannah Neuendorf – Lander Valley High School 

The club awards scholarships every year to local students to support their dreams of furthering their education and training. A total of $5,500 was donated from Riverton Rotary towards the scholarships.

The Riverton Rotary Club believes in a brighter future for all Fremont County youth.

Congratulations and good luck in the future!

