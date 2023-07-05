Congratulations to Riverton Rotary’s $5500 Scholarship recipients

The Riverton Rotary Club had the honor of awarding the following high school graduates the 2023 Riverton Rotary Scholarship.
Ethan Forbis – Riverton High School
Karsyn Longtin – Riverton High School
Wyatt Frazier – Riverton High School
Alaina Duncan – Lander Valley High School
Hannah Neuendorf – Lander Valley High School
Jordynel Anderson, Riverton High School
The club awards scholarships every year to local students to support their dreams of furthering their education and training. A total of $5,500 was donated from Riverton Rotary towards the scholarships.
The Riverton Rotary Club believes in a brighter future for all Fremont County youth.
Congratulations and good luck in the future!