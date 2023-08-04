Community events, hot music, and more fair festivities…cool stuff going on this weekend in the 10!

110 years of Fair Weeks! I hope you’ve been able to enjoy all of the events, shows, and activities so far at this year’s 110th Fremont County Fair. Exhibit buildings are open for guests (from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.), so be sure to make it a point to “move and groove” down to the fairgrounds and browse around and through all of the amazing displays of talent, vendor booths, and trucks, catch a show…maybe grab a bite and try some of that ‘ol traditional fair food while you’re moseying around! There are also exciting arena shows going on, including motocross and some demolition madness, so…“get thee to the fair!”

Speaking of food…get thee to your local farmer’s markets, too! The Shoshoni Farmers’ Market happens on Fridays (tonight!) from 5-7:00 p.m. at Community Plaza Park. Riverton’s Saturday market is from 9:00-11:00 a.m. in the city hall parking lot. Also on Saturdays, the Lander Local Food Market goes from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at South 2nd and Main, and the Lander Valley Farmers’ Market is from 9:00-11:30 a.m. on 2rd Street between Lincoln and Main. Also…find a garage sale near you! Check out County 10’s Garage Sales section, and list one of yours if you’re having one.

Probably wouldn’t hurt to take a rain jacket or an umbrella in case there’s a sprinkle or two this weekend…it can be a bit unpredictable, so be sure to check in with the event contacts and venues, just in case! Definitely not complaining about the nice cool weather we’ve been having lately…very grateful for the rain and how pretty and green everything is! Makes me want to trek around the county and get some good photos during one of the most unique summer seasons we’ve had in a while!

On Friday…

The Fremont County Fair opens at 10:00 a.m., and today you can enjoy Story Hour in the Kidz Zone at the Little Wind/Cottonwood Lawn at 10:00 a.m. There’s a special Culinary Contest…a King Arthur Cookie Contest also at 10:00 a.m. The Small Animal Master Showmanship at the Show Pavilion at 12:00 p.m., Large Animal Master Showmanship at 3:00 p.m. at the Show Pavilion, There’s an Open Class Demonstration at the Fremont Center at 2:00 p.m., Lego Building in the Kidz Zone from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the Little Wind Center (bring your own Lego’s; your creation will be judged at 5:00 p.m.!); Child Development Services Screenings will also be held at the Little Wind Center from 3-5:00 p.m.. The PeeWee Beef Showmanship starts at 5:30 p.m., Tricycle Races at the Little Wind Center at 6:00 p.m. and you won’t want to miss the Grillmaster Contest from 6:00-7:00 p.m.! PeeWee, Adult and Jackpot Swine Contests start at 6:30 p.m. and tonight’s excitement in the Grand Arena, it’s Octaine Addictions X Games Moto Cross, starting at 7:30 p.m.! For more information and updates, visit the Fair’s Facebook page, or visit their website at fremontcountyfair.org.

This afternoon in Lander, come out to the Bravo Battery Golf Tournament and Static Displays. Join the local field artillery unit, Bravo Battery, for a golf scramble and catch some displays of their equipment at Palace Pharmacy and Bomgarrs! The golf scramble goes from shotgun start at 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Lander Golf Course. Then at 5:00 p.m., there is a “Guard Experience Night” at the Armory on 31 Leedy Drive, with pizza, pop, games, equipment, machine guns, and grenade launchers…plus, meet your local Guard members! For more information and to RSVP to SFC Savino at 307-349-3127.

There is a special event being held by Four Corners Health Care for current and former uranium workers. Join them for a Picnic in the Park this afternoon at 4:00 p.m. in Sunset Park. Families and caregivers are also welcome! RSVP by calling 307-856-2600. For more information about Four Corners, visit their website at fchchealth.com.

And folks, we’re down to only three more Dubois Friday Night Rodeos, so be sure to catch one before the Summer ends! Bulls and broncs added tonight…next week (August 11) is Military Appreciation Night. Cash-only entry at the gate; admission is $15 for adults, $10 for ages 6-12, and don’t forget that it’s FREE (yes, free!) for kids ages 5 and under! Visit their Facebook page for updates and info.

On Saturday….

Don’t miss the last full day of the Fremont County Fair! Head over to the fairgrounds for Agriculture Day, where the Junior Livestock Sale begins at 11:00 a.m. Other events going on today include a Charcuterie Board Roundup Contest at 10:00 a.m. at the Fremont Center kitchen, a Churn it Up! Ice Cream Freeze Off at 1:00 p.m., also at the Fremont Center. Edible Craft Projects Day is in the Kidz Zone today from 3:00-5:00 p.m. The Cupcake Wars judging begins at 4:15 p.m. in the Fremont Center, and if you have a sweet tooth, stay for the silent auction from 4:30-6:00 p.m. The Kidz Zone Fair Obstacle Races are at 6:00 p.m. Cottonwood Lawn, and in the Grand Arena tonight, it is the crazy, fun, and thrilling Figure 8 Races! Check out the Fair’s Facebook page for updates.

The Dubois Library is having a Foamy Fun Party in celebration of the end of their Summer Reading Program. There will be a book fair beginning at 11:00 a.m….there will be food and a Coca-Cola giveaway, plus…bring a towel with you, because from 1:00-2:00 p.m. is when the foam will fly! Open to kids of all ages (safe and non-toxic foam). For more information, visit the Dubois Branch Library Facebook page.

The weather might be a bit cooler than usual, but the music will be hot, hot, hot at the Shoshonii Hot Summer Nights Music Festival. Featuring Shauna Whitaker, Coop DeVille, Chain Mantis, Christian Wallowingbull, Brandon James, Full Blown Mosey, and Eternal Reality. Take your chairs and blankets, maybe a picnic dinner…and head to Shoshoni Town Plaza for an afternoon/evening of free live music into the night ‘til 11:00 p.m.! For more information, visit the Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights Facebook page.

Having an event? Be sure to get your events, activities, classes, workshops, open houses, etc. up on the County 10 Events calendar, so folks know what’s happening in your neck o’ the woods…just click on “Add Event”, sign up on CitySpark, then add your information.