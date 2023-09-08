Commissioners approved several items at September 5 meeting

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners met on Tuesday, September 5, for their regular meeting. Below is a recap of the meeting.

The bid from Wasatch Trailer Sales in the amount of $37,302.91 was approved for the Sheriff’s Department Command and Communication Trailer with ARPA funding.

A Fremont County approach/access application was approved with Smartlink on behalf of Vertical Bridge for the Jeffrey City cell tower.

Advertisement

The appointment of a special prosecutor, Resolution No. 2023-19, was approved.

Certificate of substantial completion with Alexander Excavation, Inc. was approved for the Riverview Cutoff Widening and Overview Project.

The newly drafted Fremont County Board Appointment Procedures were approved.

A Memorandum of Agreement between the Board of Fremont County Commissioners and Juvenile Justice Services of Fremont County and the Fremont County School District was approved for the development of a day reporting center for at-risk youth.

Advertisement

A WYDOT Draft Reconnaissance Report for the bridge over Haymaker Draw was approved.

Stacey Stanbury was appointed to a vacancy on the Fremont County Museum Board, with a term to expire on June 30, 2024.

The entire meeting can be watched here.

Advertisement