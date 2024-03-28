Cold, cloudy, and windy at Wind River Twilight

Cold, windy, and cloudy, it must be a track meet in late March in Wyoming. The Wind River Twilight meet featured four Fremont County teams with Lander, Wyoming Indian, Shoshoni, and host Wind River all fielding teams. Kash Robison cleared a hurdle in the 300-meter race – h/t Randy Tucker

The Cougars were at full strength since their four-day week schedule doesn’t allow for a long spring break, but the other three teams were all on a week-long departure from school with their spring breaks. Natalie Walker cleared a hurdle – h/t Randy Tucker

The kids competed anyway. It was a light field with many athletes away on vacation, but there were still some solid performances despite the cold, blustery conditions.

Emery Nicholas won the 300-meter hurdles – h/t Randy Tucker

Lander sophomore Adelyn Anderson posted a pair of solid throws in the weight events to take home two first place finishes. Kolbie DeVries in the back stretch of the 400-meter race – h/t Randy Tucker

Wind River’s Emma Miller won both the high jump and the 100-meter hurdles and placed in the 100 and 200-meter dashes. Amanda Jenkins came out of the curve in the 400-meter race – h/t Randy Tucker

The boys’ competition was much more balanced with all four schools having at least one athlete with two first place finishes. Colton SunRhodes on the the final 100 meters of the 1600 meter run – h/t Randy Tucker

Wind River ran away with the girls’ meet, tallying 200 points to outdistance second place Lander by 87 points.

A good start in the 100-meter dash – h/t Randy Tucker

The Cougars also won the boys’ division with 170 points, Lander was second with 128.5 The 100-meter dash – h/t Randy Tucker

Wind River Twilight Girls’ Team Scores: 1. Wind River 200, 2. Lander Valley 113, 3. Wyoming Indian 67, 4. Shoshoni 32

100 Meter Dash: 1. Cora Remacle, WR 13.76, 2. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 13.84, 3. Eliza Scott, LAN 13.99, 4. Mia Jubber, LAN 14.57, 5. Emma Miller, WR 15.20

200 Meter Dash: 1. Eliza Scott, LAN 28.73, 2. Cora Remacle, WR 29.06, 3. Emery Nicholas, WR 29.86, 4. Madi Arneach, WR 31.82, 5. Emma Miller, WR 33.38

400 Meter Dash:1 Mina King, WR 1:09.60, 2. Madi Arneach, WR 1:09.96, 3. Amanda Jenkins, WR 1:14.49 Graham Robison approached the high jump bar – h/t Randy Tucker

800 Meter Run: 1. Katy Anderson, LAN 2:39.59, 2. Taylor Kostreva, LAN 2:47.59, 3. Dai’Onna Posey, WI 2:49.99, 4. Natalie Walker, WR 3:09.25, 5. Jailyn Norse, LAN 3:10.64

1600 Meter Run: 1. Katy Anderson, LAN 6:07.92, 2. Dai’Onna Posey, WI 6:25.50, 3. Olivia Remacle, WR 7:09.32, 4. Roberta Whiteplume, WI 7:14.50, 5. Gabriella Headley, WI 7:21.33 Adelyn Anderson swept the throws – h/t Randy Tucker

3200 Meter Run: 1. Isis Justice, WI 15:08.58, 2. Olivia Remacle, WR 15:55.55, 3. Feather Spoonhunter, WI 16:44.34

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Emma Miller, WR 22.36

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Emery Nicholas, WR 57.30, 2. Natalie Walker, WR 59.76, 3. Lilly Howell, SHO 1:15.60

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Wind River (Karina Frederick, Emery Nicholas, Cora Remacle, Natalie Walker) 5:42.26

Long Jump: 1. Mia Jubber, LAN 14-6.5, 2. Brenna Metzler, SHO 11-1, 3. BreeAnna Sweeney, SHO 9-11.5 Cora Remacle won the triple jump – h/t Randy Tucker

Triple Jump: 1. Cora Remacle, WR 30-9.25, 2. Natalie Walker, WR 27-7.5, 3. BreeAnna Sweeney, SHO 27-6.75

High Jump: 1. Emma Miller, WR 4-11, 2. Mia Jubber, LAN 4-9, 3. Emery Nicolas/Olivia Remacle/Lily Miller, WR 4-1

Shot Put: 1. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 39-8.75, 2. Allison Tidzump, WR 29-9.25, 3. Daegan Reinhardt, LAN 29-1, 4. Maggie Jensen, WR 28-8.5, 5. Ember Flint, WR 27-8 BreeAnna Sweeney in the triple jump – h/t Randy Tucker

Discus: 1. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 110-06, 2. Anessa White, WI 90-3.75, 3. Daegan Reinhardt, LAN 88-6.5, 4. Allison Tidzump, WR 79-6.75, 5. Maggie Jensen, WR 73-4.5

Wind River Twilight Boys’ Team Scores: 1. Wind River 170, 2. Lander Valley 128.5, 3. Wyoming Indian 79.5, 4. Shoshoni 79

100 Meter Dash: 1. Bryce Mason, LAN 12.26, 2. Brayden Johnson-Baker, LAN 12.27, 3. Kolbie DeVries, WR 12.61, 4. Parlayne Ferris, WI 12.74, 5. Joaquin Stevens, WR 12.97

200 Meter Dash: 1. Brayden Johnson-Baker, LAN 24.90, 2. Bryce Mason, LAN 25.63, 3. Isaac Gardner, WR 25.73, 4. Kolbie DeVries, WR 26.11, 5. Parlayne Ferris, WI 26.79

400 Meter Dash: 1. Graham Robison, LAN 57.15, 2. Kolbie DeVries, WR 59.84, 3. Parlayne Ferris, WI 1:01.00, 4. Ben Synder, WR 1:02.01, 5. Bennett Hutchison, LAN 1:02.60 Emma Miller’s approach to the high jump – h/t Randy Tucker

800 Meter Run: 1. Marley C’Hair, WI 2:19.90, 2. Colton SunRhodes, WI 2:23.18, 3. Logan Gardner, WR 2:27.05, 4. Bennett Hutchison, LAN 2:27.31, 5. Graham Robison, LAN 2:33.03

1600 Meter Run: 1. Colton SunRhodes, WI 5:19.38, 2. Marley C’Hair, WI 5:25.07, 3. Marley Underwood, WI 5:47.97, 4. Damion Knigge, SHO 5:53.05, 5. Preston Gould, WR 5:53.72

3200 Meter Run: 1. Diego Lobatos, LAN 10:35.30, 2. Logan Milek, LAN 11:04.79, 3. Jefrey Strock, WR 13:02.80, 4. Rylan Groenke, WR 13:22.46

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Cash Robison, LAN 48.94, 2. Kalen Pogue, WR 55.67, 3. Jeffrey Strock, WR 58.78, 4. Gabe Cornell, SHO 1:02.92

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Shoshoni (Oakley Hicks, Leslie Todd, Landon Kasper, Lake Prejean) 51.54, 2. Wind River (Chris Burke, Cooper Frederick, Cody Harris, Kolbie DeVries) 52.21

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Wind River (Isaac Gardner, Logan Gardner, Tucker Hardcastle, Isaiah Remacle) 4:28.45 Mia Jubber approached the bar – h/t Randy Tucker Mia Jubber cleared the bar – h/t Randy Tucker

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Wind River (Braxton Leonhardt, Jeffrey Strock, Rylan Groenke, Preston Gould) 11:17.0

Long Jump: 1. Logan Gardner, WR 15-9, 2. Brayden Johnson-Baker, LAN 15-8.25, 3. Chris Burk, WR 14-9

Triple Jump: 1. Cash Robison, LAN 37-7, 2. Landon Kasper, SHO 33-2.5,

High Jump: 1. Juaquin Stevens, WR 5-3, 2. Graham Robison, LAN/ Gabe Cornell, SHO 5-2, 4. Cash Robison, LAN 5-0, 5. Mason Patrick, SHO 4-10

Shot Put: 1. Derik Ingwerson, LAN 39-5, 2. Martin Underwood, WI 37-0, 3. Jaxson Kiser, SHO 35-1.5, 4. Julien Tatro, WR 34-8.5, 5. Isaac Gardner, WR 33-10.5

Discus: 1. Jaxson Kiser, SHO 105-2.5, 2. Bo Fowler, SHO 101-4.25, 3. Isaac Gardner, WR 85-0.75, 4. Julien Tatro, WR 84-11.5, 5. Cayden Harris, SHO 84-7.5