Cold again today, with low temperatures reaching negative double digits in some areas tonight

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will be another very cold day across most of the area with gusty winds in the favored locations.

Most snow showers in the west should end this morning.

High temperatures will be in the upper teens and lower 20’s today, with Dubois a bit warmer at 27 degrees.

Lows tonight are a little all over the place, with Lander at -2, Riverton at -9, Pavillion at -6, Shoshoni at -11, and Dubois and Jeffrey city the only non-negative lows at 10 and 4 degrees. h/t NWSR

Cold weather will last into next week. The next widespread chance of snow will occur Tuesday or Wednesday.