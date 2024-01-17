Coffee Time: The IMPACT 307 Fremont County Start-Up challenge application period is open; tune in for details

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Brian Young from IMPACT 307, who stopped by to chat about the currently active 2024 Fremont County Start-Up Challenge.

Young lets us us know about the free, simple and straightforward application process, with entrepreneurs being asked to answer a few questions, describe their business idea, product, or service, the market they plan to serve, and tell why they believe customers will opt for their offering over other options available to them.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Young below!

Advertisement





Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.