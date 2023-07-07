Coffee Time: The 43rd Annual Riverton Rendezvous Balloon Rally is almost here; tune in for details

Vince Tropea
Coffee Time host Vince Tropea gets a fiery photo inside a balloon at the 2021 Riverton Rendezvous Balloon Rally, which returns for its 43rd year next week! h/t Charene Herrera, County 10

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with Christopher Houser, the vice president of the Riverton Rendezvous Committee, and Michelle Houser, the safety officer for the 43rd Annual, 2023 Riverton Rendezvous Balloon Rally.

The Riverton tradition will be taking place from July 14-16, in addition to having some balloon fun planned for this weekend’s Day in the Park, (all weather permitting).

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with the Housers below to learn more!

Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 7:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

