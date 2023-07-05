41st “Day in the Park” in action this Saturday in Riverton City Park

(Riverton, WY) A popular summer tradition for regional artists, crafters, and makers, Riverton City Park will be bustling with vendors, art lovers and shoppers at Arts in Action’s “Day in the Park” happening this Saturday, July 8.

“This is the 41st time Arts in Action has produced Day in the Park,” said Arts in Action President Jeremy Cochran. “Visitors can expect to shop hand-crafted items and interact with over 70 artists, craftspeople, non-profit organizations, and food purveyors from across the area and the region.”

Day in the Park begins at 8:00 a.m. and runs through 3:00 p.m. Students from Main Street Dance will be performing at 10:00 a.m., and a local DJ will be providing entertainment throughout the day.

A Fremont County arts council based in Riverton, Arts in Action is made up of art enthusiasts as well as artists, visual and performing arts professionals, and volunteers who wish to develop and promote the arts in the community. The organization sponsors concerts such as last year’s Tris Munsick and the Innocents who performed at the Fremont County fairgrounds, productions such as this year’s Aladdin directed by the Missoula Children’s Theater, and workshops and projects that help provide education as well as cultivate an appreciation for the arts. 2022 Day in the Park. h/t Arts in Action

For more information about Arts In Action, or how to become a member or volunteer, visit their website at artsinactionwy.com or their Facebook page.