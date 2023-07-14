Coffee Time: Teton Therapy continues family tradition with new PT Sam McMenamy; shares info about Climber’s Fest

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with folks from Teton Therapy.

Tropea chatted with Sam McMenamy, a newly graduated Physical Therapist in the Riverton clinic and youngest son of Teton Therapy owners Jeff and Michelle McMenamy, as well as Maycee Manzanares, Teton Therapy’s Marketing Specialist extraordinaire, also based in the Riverton clinic. h/t Teton Therapy h/t Teton Therapy



McMenamy shared what it’s like being a new PT, and one who works in a family business like Teton, while Manzanares gave details on today/this weekend’s, International Climbers Festival, where Teton will be putting on clinics and giving free consultations.

