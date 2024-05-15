Proclamation, scholarships, and more came before the Commissioners on May 14

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened for their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 14. Below is a recap.

The Board proclaimed the month of May 2024 as National Treatment Court Month and urged citizens to recognize the practitioners and participants who make the drug court work and the significant contributions that drug courts have made and continue to make in reducing drug use and crime.

A notice of violation was approved for submission to Aperalta Management LLC regarding signage that purports to restrict access over or upon the Little Warm Springs Creek Road, a county highway.

A door access card user acceptance agreement policy was approved that outlines responsibilities to employees as a holder of a Fremont County government door access card.

The Board approved the request from the Wind River Hotel & Casino to apply to the City of Riverton for a catering permit for the annual rodeo to be held at the fairgrounds from June 27-30, 2024.

The Board approved using $226,000 from the dispatch fund balance for the replacement of the emergency dispatch center radio and telephone recorder.

Horse Creek Ranch Subdivision was approved, a five-lot simple subdivision located five miles north of Dubois on Horse Creek Road.

Fremont County Commissioner Scholarships were awarded to Kiera Wadge (Dubois High School), Teaghan Chesmore (Lander), and Sealey Morton (Riverton). Haven Laird (Lander), Brooklyn Schrinar (Shoshoni), and Grace Neubauer (Wind River) were named as first, second, and third alternates, respectively. The County Commissioners’ Scholarship is in the amount of $500 per semester.

The entire Commissioners’ meeting can be watched here.