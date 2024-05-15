The Lander Biz Show: ‘Business After Hours’ with Welcome Home by Scott Robeson Custom Woodworking

(Lander, WY)- In this special episode of The Lander Biz Show, we’re excited to feature Welcome Home by Scott Robeson Custom Woodworking and Fine Cabinetry. Join us as we chat with Lesley Robeson. Lesley not only supports Scott as a general manager and bookkeeper but also joins us as the spokesperson for their incredible business.Don’t forget to join them for Business After Hours tomorrow night, May 16th!

Scott and Lesley have built a reputation for high integrity and exceptional craftsmanship. Their business has grown significantly, and they now boast a fantastic showroom at 366 Main Street in Lander, which is more than just a store—it’s an experience. The showroom features not only their custom woodworking and cabinetry but also a full kitchen and kitchen supplies.

Event Highlight: Business After Hours

Date: Thursday, May 16th

Thursday, May 16th Time: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

5:30 PM – 7:00 PM Location: Welcome Home, 366 Main Street, Lander

Come and join them for Business After Hours! You’ll have the chance to see the latest touches Scott has added to their showroom kitchen, help make some hot dips, and enjoy a variety of delicious foods. There’s even a charcuterie board giveaway!

Looking ahead, mark your calendars for their first cooking class on June 24th, in partnership with the Lander Library and a book club. For more information, check out their website here.

Tune in to this episode to get all the details, meet the inspiring Robeson duo, and get a sneak peek of what you can expect at their exciting event!