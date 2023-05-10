Coffee Time: Mayor Hancock talks recent Council discussion topics, including Delta-8, Kratom sales and community funding requests

(Lander, WY) – Riverton Mayor Tim Hancock joined KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea this week, stopping by to chat about this week’s Riverton City Council work session.

Mayor Hancock discussed the two main topics from the Tuesday work session, which included a discussion about Delta-8 THC, Kratom and vaping, and a discussion on how to prioritize the funding requests from community service providers for fiscal year 2024.

(You can watch the full work session here.)

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Mayor Hancock below to learn more!





