Riverton City Council to hear funding requests from 17 community groups during work session Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hear proposals for community service funding contracts during a work session at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The city received 17 applications for service contracts this year totaling more than $600,000, according to a memo from staff.

Both numbers are up from last year, when 12 entities requested a total of about $390,000.

Advertisement

This year’s applicants include:

–R Recreation, requesting $135,000

–Child Development Services of Fremont County, requesting $100,000

–Paws for Life Animal League, requesting $75,000

–Volunteers of America Northern Rockies, requesting $55,000

–Riverton Chamber and Visitors Center, requesting $50,000

–Eagles Hope Transitions and Emergency Shelter, requesting $49,661.42

-Juvenile Justice Services of Fremont County (Youth Services), requesting $35,000

–Riverton Senior Citizens Center, requesting $31,000

-Riverton Adult Softball Association, requesting $15,000

–Central Wyoming Children’s Center for Art, Technology and Science (CATS), requesting $10,000

-Family and Community Support Team, requesting $10,000

–Wind River Heritage Center, requesting $10,000

–Injury Prevention Resources, requesting $7,500

–Legion Post 19 Riverton Raider’s Baseball, requesting $7,500

–Riverton Swim Club, requesting $5,000

–Riverton Volunteer Fire Department, requesting $5,000

–Riverton Little League, requesting $3,000 h/t City of Riverton

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are also stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.