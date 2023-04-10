Riverton City Council to hear funding requests from 17 community groups during work session Tuesday

Katie Roenigk
h/t County 10

The Riverton City Council will hear proposals for community service funding contracts during a work session at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The city received 17 applications for service contracts this year totaling more than $600,000, according to a memo from staff.

Both numbers are up from last year, when 12 entities requested a total of about $390,000.

This year’s applicants include:
R Recreation, requesting $135,000
Child Development Services of Fremont County, requesting $100,000
Paws for Life Animal League, requesting $75,000
Volunteers of America Northern Rockies, requesting $55,000
Riverton Chamber and Visitors Center, requesting $50,000
Eagles Hope Transitions and Emergency Shelter, requesting $49,661.42
-Juvenile Justice Services of Fremont County (Youth Services), requesting $35,000
Riverton Senior Citizens Center, requesting $31,000
-Riverton Adult Softball Association, requesting $15,000
Central Wyoming Children’s Center for Art, Technology and Science (CATS), requesting $10,000
-Family and Community Support Team, requesting $10,000
Wind River Heritage Center, requesting $10,000
Injury Prevention Resources, requesting $7,500
Legion Post 19 Riverton Raider’s Baseball, requesting $7,500
Riverton Swim Club, requesting $5,000
Riverton Volunteer Fire Department, requesting $5,000
Riverton Little League, requesting $3,000

h/t City of Riverton

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are also stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.

