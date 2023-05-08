Riverton council to discuss Delta-8, Kratom during Tuesday work session; contracts for service also on agenda

The Riverton City Council will hold a work session at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

There are two items on the agenda.

The first is a discussion about Delta-8 THC, Kratom and vaping.

Advertisement

The council will also discuss and prioritize the funding requests from community service providers for fiscal year 2024.

The city received more than $600,000 in funding requests from 17 organizations this year – more than twice the $275,000 staff has earmarked for community service contracts, according to a memo.

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.

Advertisement