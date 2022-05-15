Coffee Time: Local band Eternal Reality provides some early morning metal music for Coffee Time

(Lander, WY) – 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently sat down with Alden Rogers and Zach Bauman, two members of the local metal rock band Eternal Reality.

The band is currently in the phase of recording songs and putting together an EP that will tentatively be released in the upcoming winter months, and is also setting up a number of live shows in Fremont County this summer (including the Lander Hog Roast and Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights).

While normally an electric, thrash metal band, Alden and Zach played an acoustic version of one of their instrumental songs, and shared one of their recorded tunes as well.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Zach and Alden below to hear their songs and some background info on the band, which begins around the 7 minute 10 second mark.

Also, check out this behind the scenes jam from Alden and Zach, another instrumental acoustic version of one of their tunes.

Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.