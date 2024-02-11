Coffee Time: Learn more about the Fremont County DUI Task Force, which will be out patrolling for tonight’s big game

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Scott Peters, Lander Police Department Chief, Pete Abrams, the WYDOT law enforcement liaison, and Cody Beers, the WYDOT senior public relations specialist.

Peters, Abrams and Beers stopped by to talk about the Fremont County DUI Task Force, which will be out tonight for Super Bowl Sunday to ensure Fremont County roads stay safe.

To learn more about the task force and what to expect with today’s big game, check out the full Coffee Time interview below.

