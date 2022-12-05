Coffee Time: Get all the details on the Pioneer Museum Old Fashioned Christmas Open House, set for December 17

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently sat down with Randy Wise from the Lander Pioneer Museum, who stopped by to talk about the annual Old Fashioned Christmas Open House.

The Open House is taking place at the Museum on Saturday, December 17 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM, and is free to the public.

Wise filled us in on the history of the event and what folks can expect from this year’s festivities, and also gave us details on the Wind River Memories exhibit, which opened this past weekend.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Wise below.





Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

