    Coffee Time: FCSD #1 Native American Culture Night to take place October 9; tune in for details

    Vince Tropea
    Paintings from the 2022 Native American Culture night when artist Eric Tippeconnic spoke at LVHS. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

    (Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Lisa McCart and Matt Jacobson from Fremont County School District (FCSD) #1.

    McCart is the Native American Liaison for the District, and she stopped by to chat about the Native American Cultural Night taking place this Monday, October 9 at 5:30 PM in the new Family Resource Center located at 626 Washington (in the Head Start wing of the old north elementary school).

    Jacobson also filled us in again on the new Resource Center, and teased some upcoming events as well.

    Check out the full Coffee Time interview with McCart and Jacobson below for all the details!


    Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

