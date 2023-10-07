Coffee Time: FCSD #1 Native American Culture Night to take place October 9; tune in for details

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Lisa McCart and Matt Jacobson from Fremont County School District (FCSD) #1.

McCart is the Native American Liaison for the District, and she stopped by to chat about the Native American Cultural Night taking place this Monday, October 9 at 5:30 PM in the new Family Resource Center located at 626 Washington (in the Head Start wing of the old north elementary school).

Jacobson also filled us in again on the new Resource Center, and teased some upcoming events as well.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with McCart and Jacobson below for all the details!





