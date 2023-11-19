More

    Coffee Time: Catch up with Mayor Richardson, Chief Peters about all things Lander

    Lander's Mayor Monte Richardson, Chief of Police Scott Peters. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

    (Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Lander’s Mayor Monte Richardson and Chief of Police Scott Peters.

    Mayor Richardson discusses this past week’s city council meeting and upcoming Lander events such as Light Up Lander, while Chief Peters shares some amazing news about the first DUI Task Force night that resulted in zero local DUI arrests.

    Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Richardson and Peters below!

