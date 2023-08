(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, clouds increase throughout the day, with showers and thunderstorms developing west of the Divide by the late morning that will become more widespread by the afternoon.

A few strong storms are possible, with the main concern being heavy rain and strong gusts of wind.

High temperatures will be in the 80’s for most today, with Dubois at 79 degrees and Shoshoni at 91 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the 50’s and 60’s. h/t NWSR