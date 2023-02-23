Closures, late starts for February 23

(Fremont County, WY) – The winter storm that hit Fremont County continues to impact schools, businesses and organizations. Below is a running list of closures and late starts for Thursday, February 23.

If you have a closure or late start to add to the list, email [email protected].

Businesses/Organizations:

Fremont Counseling Service will be on a late start, opening at 10:00 am

Lander Senior Center is closed

BLM and Wyoming State Parks South Pass trail opportunities Open House in Lander is postponed

Schools: