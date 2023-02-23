Closures, late starts for February 23

(Fremont County, WY) – The winter storm that hit Fremont County continues to impact schools, businesses and organizations. Below is a running list of closures and late starts for Thursday, February 23.
If you have a closure or late start to add to the list, email [email protected].
Businesses/Organizations:
- Fremont Counseling Service will be on a late start, opening at 10:00 am
- Lander Senior Center is closed
- BLM and Wyoming State Parks South Pass trail opportunities Open House in Lander is postponed
Schools:
- FCSD #1 is on a late start
- FCSD #6 is on a late start
- FCSD #14 will operate virtually
- FCSD #21 is on a late start
- FCSD #24 is on a late start
- FCSD #25 is on a late start
- FCSD #38 is on a late start
- Trinity Lutheran is on a late start
- St. Margaret’s is on a late start