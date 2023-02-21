Arapahoe Schools announce cancellation for Wednesday, delay for Thursday

(Arapahoe, WY)- In preparation of the incoming winter storm, Arapahoe Schools have cancelled school for Wednesday, February 22 and called for a two hour delay on Thursday the 23rd, according to a post shared on the school Facebook page.

The full message with further details is below.

Arapahoe Schools Community:

Advertisement

Due to the incoming winter storm and the potential impact to student safety, school on Wednesday, February 22 will be CANCELLED for students and staff. Additionally, we will observe a 10:00am late start on Thursday, February 23.

The snow day will be made up on Friday, March 24, 2023. That day will now be a school day for both students and staff.

All afterschool activities will be cancelled on Thursday, Feb. 23.

On Thursday and Friday, we will be operating bus drop off and pick up spots for routes within the city of Riverton. Buses will be at the following locations to transport students to school:

Advertisement

-Bus 27 (Beaver/Hebes) will be at the Walmart parking lot

-Bus 31 (Horse/Wooxhoox) will be at the Ace Hardware parking lot

-Bus 30 (Elk/Hiwoxuu) will be at the Smith’s parking lot

Advertisement

On Thursday the buses will be parked at the locations from 8:30am to 9:30am and on Friday they will be there from 6:30am to 7:30am.