St. Margaret's Catholic School to start late Thursday

h/t St. Margaret's Catholic School

(Riverton, WY) – St. Margaret Catholic School will run on a delay for Thursday, February 23, according to a post shared on their Facebook page.

The full message is below.

“We will open at 10:30 am for drop-off. Follow the same drop-off procedure as usual. Classes start at 11:00. Tardy bell rings (figuratively) at 11:05.

“No virtual check-in tomorrow, but please have your child return his/her packet that was sent home Tuesday. Teachers will take attendance for today (Wednesday) based on the packets they receive tomorrow. No Art tomorrow. Release time will be at 3:00 pm like usual.

“Thank you so much for bearing with us! The teachers have already expressed such gratitude toward our parents and students. We love our St. Margaret’s family!”

