Wyoming Indian to operate virtually on February 23

(Ethete, WY) – Due to continued snow, wind and severe cold, Wyoming Indian Schools will be held virtually again tomorrow, Thursday, February 23. District campuses will be closed.

“Information on the Virtual Snow Day Plan was sent out via text/email and posted on the district website and Chiefs Nation,” the announcement said. “All students should have a copy of the Virtual Plan letter and their school work, for Thursday.

“PLEASE have students complete their school assignments and connect with their teachers tomorrow (Zoom, email, text, etc.) We should be back to school on Friday.”

