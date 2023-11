(Statewide) – Tomorrow is the first Sunday of November, which means, you guessed it, the end of Daylight Saving Time.

At 2:00 AM early Sunday morning, the clocks will “fall back” one hour to 1:00 AM.

As always, keep in mind this means sunrise and sunset will be about one hour earlier on November 5 than the day before.

The 2023 Daylight Saving Time began on March 10.