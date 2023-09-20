City of Lander – Road closures for paving

2nd Street Closures Announced for Milling and Paving

The City of Lander announces temporary street closures on 2nd Street for final repairs following infrastructure improvements. The affected areas include the 100 block of North 2nd Street and the 100 block of South 2nd Street. These closures will be in effect from Thursday, September 21, through Tuesday, September 26.

The reason for the closures is to facilitate the milling and paving of these sections of 2nd Street. This closure is the final step in the extensive repair of the affected area’s infrastructure. As many residents may recall, the water lines in this vicinity experienced damage during a particularly hard winter. The repairs undertaken thus far have addressed the water line issues, and now it’s time to ensure the street is fully operable.

200 Block of Cliff Street

The street closure and water line repairs will continue at the 200 block of Cliff Street. Residents in that area may experience short water outages on Monday, September 25, and Tuesday, September 26. There may be closures to the intersection at 3rd Street/Cliff Street during that time.

3rd Street/Popo Agie

Once the project on the 200 block of Cliff Street is complete, crews will move to the area of 3rd Street and Popo Agie to begin repairs. Timelines for this project will be announced in the future.

The City of Lander expresses its sincere gratitude to the community for your patience, understanding, and cooperation during these repair projects. These efforts are vital to maintaining the city’s infrastructure.