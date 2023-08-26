Chatfield wins Beartrap, Eddy third

Three Fremont County runners placed in the top 10 in their respective divisions at the challenging Beartrap Cross County Meet on the steep slopes of Casper Mountain in Natrona County. Ameya Eddy stretches out ahead of the pack – h/t Christy Chatfield

Riverton senior Kaden Chatfield paced the effort with a first-place finish in 16:47.33. Lander’s Ameya Eddy was third in the girls’ race with a time of 20:18.05. Alexander Truax ran a solid race for the Wolverine finishing fifth in 17:44.42. Kiana Swann maintains her pace on a flat section of the course – h/t Christy Chatfield

The Beartrap Meet features some of the steepest hills of all Wyoming cross-country courses.

Advertisement

A gaggle of boys moves into a flat on the Casper Mountain course – h/t Christy Chatfield

The meet was cold and rainy, which may have been a nice relief from the August heat most early season cross country runners face.

As a team, the Wolverines were second behind Laramie.

Kelly Walsh Beartrap Cross Country Results: Girls move along a level section of the course – h/t Christy Chatfield

Girls Team Scores:

Advertisement

1. Laramie 40, 2. Sheridan 57, 3. Natrona County 58, 4. Kelly Walsh 106, 5. Thunder Basin 112, 6. Campbell County 133, 7. Douglas 169

Girls Top 10:

1. Kayley Alicke, SHE 19:59.74, 2. Ally Wheeler, NC 20:09.63, 3. Ameya Eddy, LAN 20:18.05, 4. Lainey Berryhill, LAR 20:27.44, 5. Claire Arens, LAR 20:50.32, 6. Ashley Gross, NC 21:10.44, 7. Libbie Oesler, LAR 21:11.10, 8. Mallory Jones, TB 21:38.33, 9. Megan Doherty, TB 21:40.50, 10. Nicole Clark, NC 21:52.36

Advertisement

Lander Valley High School

3. Ameya Eddy, 20:18.05, 46. Alandra French, 24:48.28

Riverton High School

Advertisement

26. Kiana Swann, 23.15.87

Wind River High School

37. Faye Hellyer, 24:18.86 The girls were tightly packed early in the race – h/t Christy Chatfield

Boys Team Scores:

1. Laramie 59, 2. Riverton 92, 3. Kelly Walsh 100, 4. Sheridan 109, 5. Natrona County 112, 6. Thunder Basin 125, 7. Lander Valley 156, 8. Rock Springs 176, 9. Campbell County 205, 10. Rawlins 252, 11. Douglas 268

Boys Top 10:

1.Kaden Chatfield, RIV 16:47.33, 2. Landrum Wiley, SHE 16:53.69, 3. Dominic Eberle, LAR 16:59.79, 4. Gideon Moore, LAR 17:40.35, 5. Alexander Truax, RIV 17:44.42, 6. Micah Colling, KW 17:55.32, 7. Kalel Brubaker, NC 17:56.44, 8. Ethan Sholey, RS 17:58.60, 9. Jacob Alicke, SHE 18:00.03, 10. Jack Voos, LAR 18:04.43

Lander Valley High School

16. Reed McFadden, 18:36.35, 30. Mack White, 19:16.83, 35. Aquina Lasnoski, 19:37.74, 36. Logan Milek, 19:40.94, 39. Micah Morgan, 19:51.27, 67. Ray Gribowskas, 22.17.10

Riverton High School

1.Kaden Chatfield, 16:47.33, 5. Alexander Truax, 17:44.42, 12. Marshall Walton, 18:16.88, 20. Davian Spoonhunter, 18:43.64, 57. Carlos Shaw 21:03.41, 69. Landon Withrow, 22:24.22