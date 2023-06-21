Celebrate the Summer Solstice in Style

Get ready for an unforgettable evening at Golden Buffalo Fine Jewelry! The Summer Solstice Party is happening tonight from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Join Golden Buffalo for a celebration of summer, style, and the debut of a new buffalo piece.

Golden Buffalo is excited to unveil the stunning new buffalo-inspired jewelry line, the Legacy Ties. These exquisite pieces are designed to inspire and create cherished memories, just like the steadfast and strong legacy of the buffalo. Discover the perfect accessory to tell your unique story. Our staff is excited to guide you through the collection, helping you find the signature piece that resonates with your personal style and embodies your cherished memories.

Golden Buffalo Fine Jewelry is nestled in the heart of downtown Riverton at 407 East Main, providing the perfect backdrop for this summertime celebration. Stop by the party and treat yourself to delectable summer snacks and refreshing beverages, take part in fun games to kick off your summer season in style!

We invite you to join us at Golden Buffalo Fine Jewelry on June 21st and let’s celebrate the Summer Solstice together. Whether you’re seeking a timeless gift or an unforgettable addition to your own collection, our Legacy Ties will leave a memorable on your journey. Experience the grace and strength of the buffalo, beautifully captured in each piece, and embark on a new chapter of your own legacy.

Don’t miss this event! The Summer Solstice Party at Golden Buffalo Fine Jewelry is an occasion not to be missed – a celebration of style, craftsmanship, and the enduring spirit of summer. Together, let’s create memories that will last a lifetime!