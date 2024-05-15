More

    Deadline Approaching for High Plains Power Summer Internship Program

    Are you a motivated student looking to gain valuable experience this summer? High Plains Power is offering paid internships in Riverton!

    Positions Available:

    • Warehouse Intern
    • Administration Intern

    Compensation: $15/hour

    Requirements:

    • At least 16 years old or a graduating high school senior
    • Interest in personal and professional development
    • Strong communication skills
    • Team player

    Get hands-on experience, build your resume, and earn while you learn!

    For full job descriptions and to apply, please visit High Plains Power website here

