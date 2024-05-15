The Wind River Visitors Council celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week

Centennial Event, International Dark Sky Park Designation, A Powwow and

an Economic Impact of $170 Million in Fremont County

The Wind River Visitors Council is celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) from May 19 to 25, 2024 through a variety of events, including a Yellowstone Highway Anniversary Adventure Trek, a Powwow Celebration and an International Dark Sky Park Community Celebration.

Kicking off the celebration is the 100th anniversary of the Yellowstone Highway and the Yellowstone Highway Anniversary Adventure Trek on May 19. Known as Route 20 and nicknamed the Yellowstone Highway, it spans from Boston to Oregon through Wyoming and the east entrance of Yellowstone National Park. The trek is an interpretive tour that includes the Riverton Museum, Wind River Scenic Byway, Hot Springs Museum, Hot Springs State Park Bath House and the One Eyed Buffalo Brewing Company. Tickets are $25 and available here.

A Powwow Celebration takes place on Tuesday, May 21. A collaboration between the Wind River Development Fund, Central Wyoming College and the Wind River Visitors Council, it includes a panel and powwow. For more information, contact Wind River Development Fund at (307) 335-7330 or visit https://windriver.org/event/national-travel-and-tourism-week-event/.

As part of NTTW, the Wind River Visitors Council is launching a podcast called Wyoming’s Wind River Country: Yellowstone’s Unique Neighbor. The first episode will premiere on Thursday, May 23.

Concluding the NTTW events is the International Dark Sky Park Community Celebration, which honors the first International Dark Sky Park in Wyoming—Sinks Canyon State Park. The celebration takes place May 25 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and includes a constellation tour, appetizers and beverages, as well as learning about the dark sky designation. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair and a flashlight.

In 2023, Wyoming welcomed 8,721,400 overnight visitors who spent $4.8 billion in the state. That visitor spending generated $263 million in local and state taxes, while 33,470 Wyoming jobs were supported by the tourism industry.

In Wind River Country—which encompasses Fremont County and the Wind River Indian Reservation—the travel and tourism industry includes lodging, food and drink, retail shops, guided recreation, fuel and more.

A few stats for Fremont County:

Fremont County welcomed 508,900 visitors for a total of 1,164,700 overnight stays in 2023

for a total of overnight stays in 2023 Travel generated 1,550 jobs in Fremont County

in Fremont County Travelers spent $170.2 million in Fremont County in 2023, which generated $8.9 million in state and local taxes

in Fremont County in 2023, which generated in state and local taxes Every $100 a visitor spent in Fremont County produced $6 in local and state tax revenues

in local and state tax revenues Top origin markets for visitors to Wind River Country include Colorado, Utah, Montana, Texas, Idaho, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, California and Arizona

The Wind River Visitors Council markets Fremont County and the Wind River Indian Reservation, including nine distinct communities, hundreds of miles of wide-open spaces and the Wind River Mountain Range. They also participate in cooperative opportunities with the Wyoming Office of Tourism, support local businesses and promote recreating responsibly.

Learn more about Wind River Country at WindRiver.org.