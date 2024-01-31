CDSFC Offers FREE Screenings for Kids 0-5 Years Old!

A lot happens before your child turns 3 years old- first steps, first words, first dreams. 90% of your child’s brain development occurs before the age of 3. At the Child Development Services Centers, we understand how essential you are to your child’s development, and because of this, we want to give you all the necessary information to know that your child is developing on track.

We proudly offer FREE developmental screenings. The process is simple and the results are paramount to know how to best support your child. It’s free for you, fun for him or her and it makes a difference in understanding how your child is developing new skills.

Ideally, your child needs at least 1 developmental screening before the age of 2, and certainly, 1 before the age of 5 is essential!

So, what skills will my child have screened?

· Hearing

· Vision

· Thinking/Reasoning

· Communication Skills

· Gross and Fine Motor Skills

To schedule a FREE screening, or for more information, please visit https://www.cdsfc.org/parent-resources/, or CALL 307-856-4337 IN RIVERTON 307-332-5508 IN LANDER