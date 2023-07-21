Case for Pavillion man charged with child abuse bound for district court

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Lander, WY) – The preliminary hearing 46-year-old Derrin Albrandt was held Thursday, July 20, overseen by the honorable Judge Jefferson Coombs.

Albrandt was represented by Jonathan Gerard, and the State by Patrick LeBrun.

Advertisement

Probable cause was found, and the case now moves to District Court, with an arraignment hearing to be scheduled in the coming days.

Albrandt faces a child abuse charge for a July 7 incident where his 12-year-old son was shot in the bicep with a firearm Albrandt was wielding during an argument with his wife, which was reportedly fueled by alcohol.

Albrandt recorded a BAC of .167 one hour after the incident occured when law enforcement interviews were being conducted, just over double the .08 legal limit in Wyoming, according to statements made during the hearing.

A felony child abuse charge holds a maximum of 10 years imprisonment.

Advertisement

County 10 will provide updates on the case as they become available, which can be viewed here.