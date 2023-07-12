Case for 17-year-old involved in July 4 Lander high speed chase bound for District Court

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Lander, WY) – The preliminary hearing for Evan Smith that was scheduled for today, July 12 has been waived, and the case is now bound for District Court.

An arraignment hearing date will be set in the coming days.

Smith, the 17-year-old driver who led Lander Police Department (LPD) officers on a high speed chase through the streets of Lander while reportedly holding a female passenger against her will on July 4, faces multiple charges.

Those charges include three felonies for aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, property destruction and defacement – aggregate, and aggravated assault and battery; and two misdemeanors for reckless endangering, and driving or having control of vehicles while under influence.

