17-year-old driver behind July 4 high speed chase in Lander to be tried as adult, faces multiple charges

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Lander, WY) – Evan Smith, the 17-year-old driver who led Lander Police Department (LPD) officers on a high speed chase through the streets of Lander while holding a female passenger against her will on July 4, will be tried as an adult.

Smith’s initial appearance hearing was held on July 6, and his preliminary hearing has been set for July 12.

In total, Smith faces three felony charges: aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, property destruction and defacement – aggregate, and aggravated assault and battery; and two misdemeanor charges: reckless endangering, and driving or having control of vehicles while under influence.

On July 4 around 2:00 PM, LPD officers received a report of a female passenger in a vehicle on WY 789, who called 911 and advised that the driver, later determined to be Smith, was going to “crash the car.”

A high speed chase reaching speeds “in excess of 100 mph” then ensued after Smith failed to yield to LPD.

The chase went through residential areas in Lander, and at one point Smith appeared as though he was going to intentionally crash head-on into an LPD cruiser with two officers inside on N. 3rd Street, according to court documents.

The officers hastily exited the vehicle before Smith ultimately corrected course and drove by at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit continued into Sinks Canyon State Park and Shoshone National Forest on WY 131, where Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) officers reportedly deployed spike strips.

Smith dodged the spike strips, crashed into the barrow ditch, returned to the road, then intentionally crashed into an occupied vehicle on the road, the court documents state.

After crashing into the vehicle, Smith reportedly exited the driver’s seat and was detained without further incident.

Smith later admitted to LPD officers that he was under the influence of methamphetamine during the incident, and was also reported to have intentionally hit a second vehicle on Fremont Street during the initial pursuit.

No serious injuries were reported for either the female passenger, or the two occupants of the struck vehicle.

An aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police officers felony charge holds a maximum punishment of five years imprisonment and $5,000 fine.

A property destruction and defacement – aggregate felony charge holds a maximum punishment of 10 years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.

An aggravated assault and battery felony charge holds a maximum punishment of 10 years imprisonment.

A reckless endangering misdemeanor charge holds a maximum punishment of 1 year imprisonment.

A driving or having control of vehicles while under influence misdemeanor punishment of six months imprisonment and $750 fine.

As mentioned above, Smith’s preliminary hearing has been set for July 12.

County 10 will continue to provide updates on Smith, which can be found here.