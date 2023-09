Nita Kehoe, Central Wyoming College‘s Art Gallery Director, is seeking submissions for the 3rd Annual Fremont County Artist Exhibit.

Exhibit dates are Wednesday, October 18th to Wednesday, Dec. 20th, 2023.

Reception and Quick Finish are on Saturday, Nov. 4th, 2023.

There is no fee or commission to participate. Interested artists should email [email protected] or call 307-851-5893.