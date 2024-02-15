Wyoming Arts Council now accepting applications for FY 2025 Folk & Traditional Arts Mentoring Project Grants

The Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting applications for Folk & Traditional Arts Mentoring Project Grants. The deadline to apply is April 15. The application is available online here: https://bit.ly/FAMGrant25 or contact the Arts Council to be sent a paper copy.

Folk & Traditional Arts Mentoring Project Grants are designed to assist masters of folk and traditional arts in passing on their knowledge to apprentices from their community through the natural process of in-person, hands-on instruction. A mentor artist teaches their apprentice over time, to advance the skills of the apprentice in their traditional art form.

Projects must take place between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025 (fiscal year 2025), for no less than six months. The grant amount is $5,000 ($4,000 for mentor artist honorarium and $1000 for materials and/or travel). Applications will be reviewed by a panel and up to five projects will be selected for funding. Applications are to be completed jointly between the mentor artist and apprentice.

Advertisement

To provide prospective applicants with insights into the types of projects that have received funding, recent grant recipients have pursued diverse art forms such as Leatherwork, Rawhide Braiding, Northern Arapaho Drum Making, Prairie Chicken Dance Regalia Making, and Western Saddlemaking.

For more information, contact Folk and Traditional Arts Specialist, Josh Chrysler at [email protected] or 307-256-2010. Visit the grants tab at wyomingartscouncil.org for more information.