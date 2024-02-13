More

    BTI is hiring full-time Diesel Mechanics

    We have openings for full-time Diesel Mechanics with experience and knowledge of Cummins diesel engines for Class 8 trucks.

    • The work schedule is a 40-hour week
    • Must possess a cooperative attitude and the ability to work well with others
    • Will need to have basic mechanical tools
    • Must be insurable with a clean driving record
    • Have a minimum of a Class C driver’s license – Class A CDL is a bonus!
    • We are a drug-free workplace and will require a pre-employment drug & alcohol screening and a background check

    We offer a benefits package including health, dental, vision, ambulance, short-term disability, and life insurance; 401K participation, and vacation time after a successful probation period. Pay will depend on experience.

    Please apply at BTI 642 S Federal Blvd, Riverton, WY 82501 or online at www.btiwyoming.com.

