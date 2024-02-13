BTI is hiring full-time Diesel Mechanics

Come join the BTI Team!
We have openings for full-time Diesel Mechanics with experience and knowledge of Cummins diesel engines for Class 8 trucks.
- The work schedule is a 40-hour week
- Must possess a cooperative attitude and the ability to work well with others
- Will need to have basic mechanical tools
- Must be insurable with a clean driving record
- Have a minimum of a Class C driver’s license – Class A CDL is a bonus!
- We are a drug-free workplace and will require a pre-employment drug & alcohol screening and a background check
We offer a benefits package including health, dental, vision, ambulance, short-term disability, and life insurance; 401K participation, and vacation time after a successful probation period. Pay will depend on experience.
Please apply at BTI 642 S Federal Blvd, Riverton, WY 82501 or online at www.btiwyoming.com.