Bitter cold for Saturday; high temperatures in the negative single digits for most

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a bitterly cold day and night is expected east of the divide today.

Wind will gradually diminish in southwestern Wyoming, with light to moderate snow returning to western and southern Wyoming tonight.

High temperatures will be in the negative single digits for most today, with Jeffrey City, Dubois and the South Pass area set to at least get above zero.

Lows tonight will be in the negative single digits and negative teens for most, with places like Shoshoni and Riverton making it down to the negative 20’s. h/t NWSR