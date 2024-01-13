More

    Bitter cold for Saturday; high temperatures in the negative single digits for most

    Vince Tropea
    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a bitterly cold day and night is expected east of the divide today.

    Wind will gradually diminish in southwestern Wyoming, with light to moderate snow returning to western and southern Wyoming tonight.

    High temperatures will be in the negative single digits for most today, with Jeffrey City, Dubois and the South Pass area set to at least get above zero.

    Advertisement

    Lows tonight will be in the negative single digits and negative teens for most, with places like Shoshoni and Riverton making it down to the negative 20’s.

    h/t NWSR
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.