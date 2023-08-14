BIA releases more information on fatal August 12 pedestrian hit and run

(Fremont County, WY) – The Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) has shared further information on the August 12 pedestrian hit and run that left one dead, in a preliminary report posted today, Monday, August 14.

The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old Wyoming resident Margaret C’Bearing.

C’Bearing was walking southbound on WY 789 around 4:30 AM, when she was struck by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene, according to the report.

Advertisement

The suspect is still at large, the report also states, and the FBI is currently looking for any information that might help identify the driver or vehicle.

There have been 85 fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023 compared to 76 in 2022, 70 in 2021, and 75 in 2020, to date.