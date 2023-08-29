Bear safety in Wyoming’s great outdoors from Game and Fish for archery and hunting seasons, plus Charene the Adventure Queen’s bear spray revelation

(Fremont County, WY)- Hey there, fellow adventurers! Charene here, the Adventure Queen, and let me tell you, even queens have their moments of uncertainty. So picture this: I’m out in the wild, soaking in the breathtaking beauty of Wyoming’s wilderness during fall fishing escapades. But then it hits me – am I truly prepared to handle the wild’s most majestic yet potentially dangerous residents, the bears? I know having bear spray is something I don’t go into the wild without, but let’s be real, I wouldn’t know the first thing about deploying it effectively if my fly rods depended on it. Cue my saving grace: Rene Schell with Wyoming Game and Fish.

Archery season and fall fishing are incredible times to be out and about, but they also heighten the chances of bear encounters. You see, as the temperature dips, these magnificent creatures gear up for hibernation, which can make them a bit more… let’s say, unpredictable. Rene sheds light on the nitty-gritty of bear behavior during this time.

But let’s get back to my bear spray dilemma – turns out I’m not the only one who’s been a bit clueless about this. Rene’s tips on bear spray usage are worth the reminder and listen. From how to properly store and carry it, to the right way of holding and spraying the darn thing, she covers it all. And, my fellow adventurers, bear spray isn’t just some accessory to dangle on your belt like a shiny trinket; it’s a powerful tool that can keep us safe and respect the wild animals we so admire. So, if you’re anything like me and need a crash course in bear safety, dive into the wealth of information Rene and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department offer at wgfd.wyo.gov. Subscribe to The County 10 Podcast for more interviews with WGFD.

