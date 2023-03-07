Lander Region Game and Fish invites the public to 2023 season-setting meetings

(Lander, WY) – Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Lander Region will hold a series of public open houses as well as a final public meeting to present and discuss the proposed 2023 hunting seasons. Attending a public meeting is one way to learn about local wildlife populations, ask questions, and visit with local Game and Fish biologists and wardens.

You are invited to participate in one or more of the following meetings at 6:00 pm each night:

Riverton – March 16, Fremont County Library, 1330 W. Park Ave.

– March 16, Fremont County Library, 1330 W. Park Ave. Rawlins – March 16, Jeffrey Community Center, 315 W. Pine St

– March 16, Jeffrey Community Center, 315 W. Pine St Dubois – March 21, Dubois, Headwaters Conference Center, 20 Stalnaker St.

– March 21, Dubois, Headwaters Conference Center, 20 Stalnaker St. Lander – March 23, Game and Fish Regional Office, 260 Buena Vista Dr.

Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the Game and Fish website at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/Public-Meetings. In addition, presentations will be posted with information on proposals for each biologist district in Wyoming.

Interested hunters can review the proposed regulations and submit public comments online through 5 pm March 29 at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/Public-Meetings or mail comments to Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.

The Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.