Black bear sighted in Lander Wednesday morning

(Lander, WY) – A young black bear was sighted yesterday in Lander, Wednesday, October 4, according to the Lander Police Department (LPD) call log issued on October 5.

The bear was seen in the 800 block of S 3rd Street around 7:30 AM according to the report, and was then seen following the river to the back of City Park.

The folks at Lander Dental group posted the following image of the little guy on their Facebook page.

Advertisement

The LPD report also indicated Game and Fish then followed the bear from there.

County 10 reached out to Rene Schell from Game and Fish, who stated that they did not have to relocate the bear, as it appeared that it did not receive any food rewards while in town and pretty much left the area as soon as there was more human activity in the early morning hours.

“The bear went back down to the river and headed north,” Schell commented, and added that there were no other reports of the bear for the rest of the day.

“It was a big success that it didn’t get any food rewards,” Schell continued, stating that it was a trash pickup day, which provides a number of attractants for the bear, but there was no evidence of any bear feeding activity in the area.

Advertisement

“That’s the kind of natural bear activity we want to see. No food, too many people, I’m out of here.”

Schell did want to remind folks that this is the time of year that bears are searching for food before winter, and it is a good time to do some fall cleanup around your house and secure your attractants to help prevent any unwanted bear encounters.

For more information on how to be “bear wise” from Game and Fish, click here.

Advertisement