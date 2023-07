Riverton, WY. – Fremont County will be replacing culverts due to washouts/rain events on Badwater Rd between Nowood Rd & the Natrona County Line. Badwater Rd will be closed completely from July 11-13, 2023 with NO THRU TRAFFIC ALLOWED. Please plan accordingly.

Please contact the Fremont County Transportation Department at (307) 332-1038 should you have any questions regarding this construction.