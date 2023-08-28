Back to school – Don’t forget your immunizations!

As the new school year gets underway, it’s time to focus on your child’s health. Wind River Family & Community Health Care encourages parents to make sure their children are up to date on their immunizations.

Vaccines are one of the best ways to protect your child from serious diseases. They work by teaching your child’s immune system how to fight off infection. When your child is vaccinated, they are less likely to get sick, and if they do get sick, they are less likely to get seriously ill.

There are many different vaccines that your child may need, depending on their age and health status. Some of the most common vaccines include:

Diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTaP)

Polio

Measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR)

Chickenpox

Hepatitis B

Rotavirus

Human papillomavirus (HPV)

Influenza (flu)

COVID-19

It’s important to talk to your child’s doctor about which vaccines they need. They can help you create a vaccination schedule that is right for your child.

Add immunization to your back-to-school check-off list and help keep your child healthy all year long!

Here are some additional tips for getting your child vaccinated:

Make an appointment with your child’s doctor or a local health department

Bring your child’s vaccination record with you

Ask your doctor any questions you have about vaccines

Be sure to follow up with your doctor after your child is vaccinated

Vaccines are safe, effective, and the best way to protect your child from serious diseases. Don’t wait, get your child vaccinated today!

To make an appointment with Wind River Family & Community Health Care, call (307) 856-9281.

This message is brought to you by the Wyoming Department of Health and paid for with federal COVID-19 response funding. Advertisement does not necessarily reflect the official policies of the U.S. Government.