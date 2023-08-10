August 2023 Yard of the Month announced

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Garden Club awarded Ed Steele the 2023 August Yard of the Month at 1315 East Sunset Drive.

“The canna lilies and zinnias will have beautiful colors the rest of the month,” the Club shared. “Riverton Garden Club invites anyone with an appreciation of beautifying Riverton.” h/t Shirley Pursel

Riverton Garden Club awards Yard of the Month in June, July and August. Along with the acknowledgment, Sweetwater Garden provides a $25 gift certificate for the chosen yard.

“Enjoy this lovely weather,” they continued.