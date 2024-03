Each week, staff at Ashgrove elementary school nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers! Click here to view all nominated Ashgrove students.

Our student of the week is Shantel Duran! Shantel is in third grade, and was nominated by her teacher, Christen Spradlin. Mrs. Spradlin says:” Shantel keeps a positive attitude and work ethic throughout the whole day. She strives to do her best in every class, and is a shining example of good behavior choices. Behind her quiet and gentle demeanor, is a wise and capable leader. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for her.”